https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/black-lives-matter-pulls-gun-truck-driver-hurls-bottles-vehicles-wants-get-roadblock-video/
“Peaceful” Black Lives Matter protesters pulled a gun on a truck and hurled bottles at drivers in Indianapolis this weekend.
The mob threatened drivers who wanted to get past their roadblock. They also threw water at cars.
Advertisement – story continues below
The Democrats support this.
WTH?
Via local radio host Tony Katz.
TRENDING: RUMORS SWIRLING: President Trump’s Recent Actions Indicate Something HUGE Is About to Drop