“Peaceful” Black Lives Matter protesters pulled a gun on a truck and hurled bottles at drivers in Indianapolis this weekend.

The mob threatened drivers who wanted to get past their roadblock. They also threw water at cars.

The Democrats support this.
WTH?

Via local radio host Tony Katz.

