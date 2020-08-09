https://noqreport.com/2020/08/09/blm-peaceful-protesters-in-wisconsin-attempt-to-murder-black-police-officer-and-his-girlfriend/

Chants of “Black Lives Matter” were heard outside the home of Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah’s girlfriend’s house Saturday night. Around 50-60 “peaceful protesters” began breaking windows, entering the premises, and shooting at Mensah and his girlfriend with firearms that included at least one shotgun. Mensah is Black. His girlfriend is Black. The children in the home that Black Lives Matter and Antifa “peaceful protesters” were shooting are black.

Cities in Wisconsin are starting to look more like Portland and Seattle as rampant anarchy rules the streets. Neither law enforcement or the people of these communities are safe. The violence and chaos is being perpetrated in the name of Black lives mattering, but the actions do not match the radical leftist rhetoric.

“Last night, protesters came to my girlfriend’s house while I was there, and tried to kill me, Mensah posted on Facebook. “I was unarmed and tried to defend my property and the property of my girlfriend. We were both assaulted, punched, and ultimately shot at several times. A shotgun round missed me by inches.”

Mensah has been involved in three shootings in his career, prompting the targeting of him specifically. But as a Black police officer, the narrative of racism being the root cause of violence against Black men by law enforcement doesn’t fit. Nevertheless, facts about crimes committed by African-American men are ignored in favor of the current leftist narrative. The race of the police officer involved is of no importance to these “peaceful protesters.”

After reaching out to Mensah for comment, he wrote Heavy through Facebook: “There is a difference between a peaceful protest, and a plan to trespass on private property with the intent to damage it. My girlfriend and I had every right to defend the property from those that trespassed on it. At the end of the day, protesters chose to come to that house, no one forced them to. They chose to stay, they chose to damage property, they chose to assault us. Their decision to come onto the porch, continue their assault on unarmed and defenseless police officers, and ultimately try kill me was their decision, and their decision alone. The incident is currently under investigation and the evidence will speak for itself.”

The morning after the incident, a Wauwatosa police car was sitting near the home. Remnants of toilet paper and silly string and crime scene tape were visible in the yard, and a window appeared smashed.

Mensah’s Facebook post continued, “Not once did I ever swing back or reciprocate any the hate that was being directed at me. I am all for peaceful protests, even against me, but this was anything but peaceful. They threw toilet paper in her trees, broke her windows, and again, shot at both of us as they were trying to kill me.”

In all three shootings involving Mensah over the last five years, the suspects were armed. Two were carrying firearms and one was wielding a sword. That didn’t faze the Black Lives Matter protesters who would not be concerned had any of the incidents gone the other way. If a Black man killed Mensah, they would not be protesting his murderer.

“There are children that live there and they knew that,” Mensah wrote. “The irony in all of this is that they chanted Black Lives Matter the entire time, but had zero regard for any of the black children that live there or me, a black man.”

Last night, protesters came to my girlfriend’s house while I was there, and tried to kill me. I was unarmed and tried… Posted by Joseph Mensah on Sunday, August 9, 2020

Despite the attempt on the life of a Black police officer and his girlfriend, mainstream media is silent. As far as they’re concerned, the “peaceful protests” continue in Wisconsin. They won’t ask Joseph Mensah what he thinks about them.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast…

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

