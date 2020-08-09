https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-lives-matter-protests-georgetown-dc-video

Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated in the residential and mostly liberal neighborhood of Georgetown in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night. The demonstrators harassed people eating dinner, yelled homophobic slurs, and purposely tried their best to wake up every resident in the neighborhood. Not exactly the best recruiting methods to get people to support your cause.

Black Lives Matter protesters marched down the streets of residential Georgetown slightly before midnight on Saturday night and screamed, “Wake your ass up!” One person is seen using a megaphone and shrieking, “If we don’t get no justice, then you don’t get no sleep!” Others are banging metal pots to wake people up.

The group threatened to stay in front of the homes until the residents listened to them. The protesters called one of the residents a racist, and the resident replied, “I am a person of color.”

The demonstrators protested in front of a strip of mostly LGBT-centered bars in Dupont Circle. Elijah Schaffer, BlazeTV host of “Slightly Offens*ve” and reporter, wrote, “BLM protesting the gays. You can’t make this stuff up.”

Reporter Ford Fischer, who was on the streets during the Black Lives Matter protests, said the demonstrators are the They/Them Collective, a self-described “anarchist abolitionist” group.

The protesters demanded people who were dining outside to raise their fists to “declare your loyalty” to black lives. A majority of diners raised their fists as the mob looked on. However, some of the diners did not raise their hands, and the group’s leader attempted to intimidate them by calling them out. The group’s leader said those who didn’t raise their fists were “racists” who would be “voting for Trump.”

The group also shouted a homophobic slur at people dining outdoors.

The leader instructed restaurants to kick out customers who don’t align with the tenets of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The situation escalated between the group’s leader and a resident to the point a shoving match broke out.

The group even blocked a black man from going to his own home.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Black Lives Matter-affiliated groups use intimidation tactics. Last week, a Cuban immigrant said an activist group is threatening Louisville business owners with possible repercussions if they fail to submit to their list of social justice-related demands.

The Blacks Organizing Strategic Success organization created a “Social Justice Rating System,” where businesses are given a grade for how many of the demands they submit to.

