Bob and Eric were joined by a special guest host, Rampage, to discuss the challenges Americans are facing today. Then, they were joined by their guest, Tea Party co-founder Michael Johns, to discuss everything else.

Bill Clinton is a pedophile, confirmed as such for about the 100th time, yet mainstream media is focused on President Trump mispronouncing “Thailand.” This is what American media does. And as our show hosts pointed out, it wasn’t just to protect the Clintons. Hiding reports about Epstein Island was being done specifically to help run cover for the British Royal Family, especially Prince Andrew.

Meanwhile, the lack of a movement on the ground to protest the draconian coronavirus lockdowns is enabling the fear to continue. What’s happening in Portland tells us protests are possible, but it seems that only the radical left is willing to take to the streets. Rampage talked about how the rioting is happening a hundred yards from his 75-year-old mother.

When they brought Johns onto the show, he noted how there’s no similarity between what Antifa and Black Lives Matter are doing and what the Tea Party did in its heights. He talked about how the Tea Party was effective in the beginning, but there were challenges the movement has faced recently that has neutered them today. But the movement persists, and a conservative movement must come back to prominence.

Great to join “Bob and Eric Save America” this morning as we discussed Marxist-led street violence, the pandemic’s economic impact, the ongoing importance of America’s #TeaParty movement, and how the brave people of #Iran are resisting its Islamic regime:https://t.co/6tS3OrKWXa — Michael Johns (@michaeljohns) August 8, 2020

With Bob, Eric, Rampage, and Michael Johns, you know you’re going to get the unfiltered truth. This is a show that must be heard, not just because Americans want it but because America desperately needs the truth to shine.

