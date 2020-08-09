https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-maria-bartiromo-surprise-guest-smoking-gun-spygate-video/

Maria Bartiromo has the most interesting and entertaining show on the weekend. Her Sunday Morning Futures program is always the show you just cannot miss. She is always breaking HUGE stories.

This morning Maria teased that she will have a “surprise guest” with a SMOKING GUN on the Spygate scandal.

It involves Stefan Halper.

THIS IS GOING TO BE GOOD!

Click on FOX News at 10 AM Eastern for Sunday Morning Futures.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Killer Cuomo Not Only Murdered Thousands of Elderly In Homes, He Also Targeted Adult Care Facilities and Group Homes for People with Disabilities

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]