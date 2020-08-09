https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/breaking-law-enforcement-shot-someone-outside-white-house-trump-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Shortly after beginning a Monday evening press conference, President Trump departed from the briefing room. When he returned he reported that an individual had been shot by the Secret Service outside of the White House.

It “seems that the person was shot by Secret Service,” the president said after returning to the briefing.

“It seems that the shooting was done by law enforcement at that person, at the suspect, it was the suspect who was shot,” the president said.

