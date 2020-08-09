https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-mostly-peaceful-rioters-break-portland-police-union-third-time-light-fire/

Rioters have broken into the Portland Police Association’s building for the third time, and lit it on fire for the second time, since their riots began nearly three months ago.

Saturday night’s “protest” was declared a riot by the Portland Police Department.

Fire inside the PPA, area has been declared a riot #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/HuV6LAouNL — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) August 9, 2020

Protestors started a small fire inside PPA pic.twitter.com/3QxwCOJmkk — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 9, 2020

Unlawful assembly declared, tear gas warning pic.twitter.com/IhKmJZG7AS — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 9, 2020

In July, the rioters similarly smashed through the door of the building and lit a fire inside.

The black-clad militants frequently march through the streets chanting “every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground.” A stark contrast to the claims by liberals that these mobs simply want “police reform.”

