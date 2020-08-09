https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/08/09/brian-stelters-attack-on-extreme-right-wing-media-proves-that-the-definition-of-no-self-awareness-is-three-letters/

We don’t remember the exact moment when self-awareness was completely abandoned by the mainstream media, but it has long since been canceled.

The latest example is CNN’s Brian Stelter’s insistence that right-wing commentary is problematic and that those on the right are more “vitriolic” and “extreme” than those on the Left.

If you’re not listening to right-wing talk radio, you’re missing just how extreme the Biden bashing has become. It’s offensive and other-worldly. We showed examples on @ReliableSources this morning pic.twitter.com/GV302WkZAS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 9, 2020

So you don’t have to waste four minutes by watching the clip:

Stelter seems surprised that talk radio still exists. He says his brave producing team waded into the waters of conservative commentary, where actual *gasp* criticism of Joe Biden might be found.

He calls criticism of Joe Biden “offensive and other-worldly.”

There was this gem from Stelter: “I want to be clear … there’s a lot of negative partisanship that happens, on the left as well — disdain and nastiness directed at the right. This is happening in all directions, but it is especially extreme, especially vitriolic on the right.”

And, of course, he bashed Fox News.

Absolutely no self-awareness. It’s like a Babylon Bee of a Babylon Bee. https://t.co/8oJOFvkVgH — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) August 9, 2020

Stelter works for CNN. C-N-N!

I wish we had more news sources that were free of bias. But this is just a weird complaint from a show that has essentially been anti-Trump for four years. Also check the stories on the CNN homepage. Not much self awareness here. Thankful for the few journalists who just report https://t.co/87OsZOobgH — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) August 9, 2020

If I didn’t watch CNN would I be missing just how extreme the Trump bashing has become? https://t.co/ynNCuUIFVf — James (@jamesspivey) August 9, 2020

Leave it to Stelter to raise the bar on gaslighting. https://t.co/qtqTb6Qmhe — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 9, 2020

Do we even have time to count the ways in this past week that his own network has exhibited “partisanship”?

‘What a LUXURY to be a Democrat’: CNN trips all over themselves doing damage control after Biden’s latest racist GAFFE (watch) https://t.co/FyBP459cOR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 7, 2020

‘That’s what Xi said’: CNN ‘analysis’ downplays threat posed by TikTok to take snarky swipes at Donald Trump https://t.co/MvgENVKHe1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 6, 2020

CNN out-HACKS itself, covers for Joe Biden lying about taking a cognitive test https://t.co/pub6rXXJZJ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 5, 2020

ICYMI==> Shot-chaser EXPOSES ‘dishonesty’ of CNN and Oliver Darcy on Biden and the debates https://t.co/jyKMz9TV4t — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 4, 2020

For Stelter, a talk-show host, to complain that commentary he doesn’t like is politically problematic (especially considering that he works for CNN) is beyond parody.

