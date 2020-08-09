https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f30e2604dec887547a2b913
Black Lives Matter engaged in massive widespread looting in Chicago on Sunday evening, once again. A caravan of vehicles was carrying dozens of looters from store to store, according to reports. They …
U.S. government debt prices were slightly lower Monday morning as investors monitor the state of U.S. stimulus talks and the latest fraying of relations between Washington and Beijing….
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was on Fox News on Sunday night roundly criticizing President Donald Trump’s performance….
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has secured a landslide election victory, according to preliminary results released by the country’s Central Electoral Commission. The contest has been marred…
Police in Ferguson, Missouri and Phoenix, Arizona have clashed with protesters gathering to mark the sixth anniversary of Michael Brown’s death. Brown was shot and killed by police in August 2014….