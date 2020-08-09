https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/college-football-covid-19/2020/08/09/id/981344

Presidents of Big Ten universities are ready to “pull the plug” on the fall sports season, leading to a conference call between Power 5 commissioners to discuss the possibility of not playing football in the fall, ESPN reported Sunday.

What’s more, ESPN is reporting that numerous sources have come to believe over the last 48 hours that postponing or canceling the football season seems inevitable, but that a Power 5 league would need to act in order to get the others to follow.

“Nobody wanted to be the first to do it,” a Power 5 coach told ESPN, “and now nobody will want to be the last.”

According to the report, the Big Ten presidents met Saturday to discuss the status of a fall sports season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and came away wanting to know if other commissioners and presidents from the other Power 5 conferences would agree to postponing football with the hopes of playing the sports in the spring.

That led to the Sunday call among all five conferences. Following the call, one Power 5 athletic director told ESPN, “It doesn’t look good.”

ESPN reported that presidents and chancellors of Pac-12 institutions are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

As for the ACC, Big 12 and SEC, those conferences had wanted to assess the situation after students returned to campuses this month, but ESPN stated that any postponements by the Pac-12 or Big Ten may force their hand.

The Mid-American Conference on Saturday voted to postpone fall sports, making it the first FBS conference to postpone football. The MAC is hoping to play in the spring instead.

