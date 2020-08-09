https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61637
-
Popular
-
Narrative Collapse: Media’s Lies About George Floyd’s Death Backfire After Video Leaked
-
Reopening Gay Bathhouses Will Aid ‘Economic And Cultural Recovery,’ San Francisco Supervisor Says
-
Portland: Antifa Rioters Shift to Attacking People in Their Homes And in The Streets
-
Antifa End Up Getting Pummeled In A Ditch After Fight Breaks Out At ‘Back The Blue’ Rally In Colorado
-
Chick-Fil-A CEO Gets On His Knees, Shines Rapper’s Shoes, Says White Christians Must ‘Repent’ For ‘Shame’ of Racism
|
Antifa were filmed getting pummeled and thrown into a ditch on Saturday after a fight broke out at a pro-police rally in a residential neighborhood in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Antifa terrorists last month showed up to another pro-police rally and attacked Michelle Malkin and other patriots without provocation while police were ordered by their commander to “retreat.”
There was fears antifa would try the same stunt at this rally over the weekend but instead they ended up in a ditch and several leftists were reportedly arrested.
The footage was captured by the on-the-ground activists at Major League Liberty, several clips of which were shared below:
From The Daily Wire, “Antifa Beaten After They Allegedly Went After Man In Wheelchair: ‘You Guys Came To The Wrong City'”:
Malkin and others were attacked by antifa terrorists last month during a “Back The Blue” rally in Colorado:
I guess it didn’t work out this time the way antifa had planned!
Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook, Gab and Minds.
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.