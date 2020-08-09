http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GQvkPnPa0E4/

A husband and wife in Savannah, Georgia, celebrated an incredible milestone over the weekend with their family and friends.

“For almost 80 years, Billy and Nellie Jones have shared a love and life many around them are inspired by. On Saturday, the two celebrated the other turning 100,” according to WTOC.

Billy and Nellie were born just four days apart and have always had joint parties. This year, they sat in lawn chairs and waved as a parade of well-wishers drove by in cars and golf carts, holding signs that read “Happy Birthday.”

“I feel very, very loved,” Nellie said.

Her husband, wearing a hat with the phrase “100 Never Looked So Good” printed on it, shared the story of how the two met:

She was practicing for a play at Savannah High School on Washington Avenue. A friend of mine waved at her and spoke to her. I said, ‘who is that?’ He said, ‘that’s Nellie. She’s in my class, would you like to meet her?’ He turned the car around, took me back and introduced me to Nellie.

“The same girl as a teenager in high school and marrying and staying with her for 79 years, can’t beat that,” Billy said, according to WJCL.

Even though so much had changed since they moved into their home on Bona Bella Avenue in 1958, one thing had stayed the same.

“We haven’t changed,” Billy commented, adding that the key to living for 100 years was to work hard and always follow the Lord.

“Go to church, love the Lord. He’s the one taking care of us,” Billy said, his wife adding, “Try to do what he would like for you to do.”

Daughter-in-law Anne Jones said their family was thrilled to gather and celebrate the “100 years of just love and honor and character that they’ve taught us.”

Facebook users also expressed their well wishes and congratulated the couple for reaching such an important milestone.

‘Happy Birthday May God continue to Bless you Both,” one person wrote.

