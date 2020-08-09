https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/509988-democrat-kai-kahele-wins-hawaii-primary-to-replace-tulsi-gabbard

State Sen. Kai Kahele (D), an active National Guard member, won the primary in Hawaii’s 2nd District on Saturday in the race to replace retiring Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardFinancial firms facing serious hacking threat in COVID-19 era Gabbard drops defamation lawsuit against Clinton It’s as if a Trump operative infiltrated the Democratic primary process MORE (D-Hawaii).

Kahele won the four-way primary with 76.5 percent of the vote, after 68 percent of precincts had reported, according to The Associated Press.

He will face Republican Joe Akana in November.

Hawaii’s primaries were entirely conducted by mail this year to curb coronavirus pandemic risks.

