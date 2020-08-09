https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/eating-plant-protein-may-lower-risk-death-cause/

(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON – Maintaining a balanced diet is important for enjoying a healthy life, but are some foods powerful enough to add years to your lifespan? According to a new study, the answer to that question is yes. Researchers say that high protein diets, especially those rich in plant protein, can lower the risk of death.

Previous studies show diets high in plant proteins, such as legumes (peas, beans, and lentils), whole grains, and nuts, lower the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. However, it is less clear if and how high protein diets are linked to death and longevity.

Researchers in Iran and the United States collaborated on a project looking at the link between protein intake and risk of death. They studied deaths in general and deaths due to two specific causes, including cardiovascular disease and cancer. The researchers found 32 specific studies examining these topics and then used mathematical models to find a correlation.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

