https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/09/educator-worried-parents-will-find-out-what-hes-actually-teaching-their-kids-in-virtual-school-locks-down-but-we-grabbed-the-thread/

We see you, dude.

This is terrifying.

But hey, at least he was honest about what his intentions really are, right? Note, he was getting way too much heat on Twitter so he locked down his account. LUCKILY, we sort of expect this behavior from people who accidentally say the quiet part out loud so we grabbed the entire thread. Take a look at this …

What happens here stays here? WHAT THE F**K?!

He’s concerned parents will stop him from indoctrinating our children with ridiculous ideas on gender and sexuality?!?!

WHAT?!

They don’t want parents to know.

This virtual schooling may be a blessing in disguise, especially with teachers like THIS one.

Holy crap.

Before he locked down his account, he tried hiding some comments.

We grabbed those too.

The hidden replies. pic.twitter.com/IHxLvnjm7t — Samantha Chill Dawg (@Samantha_J9) August 8, 2020

Yikes.

Dude. Teachers are not supposed to be indoctrinators. The fact you are worried that parents will hear what you are saying is deeply concerning. When adults ask children to keep secrets from parents it is a sign of an abusive relationship. This is a huge red flag. — Timeless (@Timeless_Dally) August 8, 2020

As an educator, this should scare every parent silly. A teacher wants to hide what he’s teaching your children. If a lesson must be hidden, there is something inherently wrong. I call on every parent to monitor this teacher for sure. Stop the indoctrination. — Streets’ Corner (@StreetsCorner1) August 9, 2020

Parents are dangerous??? God forbid children have different views than the ones you want to ram down their throats. You better believe that I’m involved in my child’s education and teachers like you are exactly why. — Duchess of Broken Hearts AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) August 9, 2020

They’re openly admitting that they don’t want their parents interfering with their indoctrination — Swagula (@BackertheHacker) August 8, 2020

“How can we hide what we do with schoolchildren from their parents?” Is totally sane and not creepy at all… — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) August 9, 2020

And *you* @MattRKay , are one of the reasons my family has homeschooled the past 12 years and will continue to do so. — Katy A. (@KatyLMA) August 8, 2020

You have demonstrated that you require observation, dude. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 8, 2020

True freakin’ story.

“Be careful because parents may hear what we’re teaching their children,” is a really bad look for a public school teacher. — Jeremiah Albers (@JeremiahAlbers) August 8, 2020

Indeed.

***

Related:

‘I’m here for you!’ Target Tori takes on ‘UBER KAREN’ who tried to cancel #KrogerAndy over a mask (starts HUGE GoFundMe!)

‘Grow UP, sweetie!’ William Shatner takes on horde of SJW zombies lecturing him about labels and being a ‘straight CIS white man’

‘You aren’t this stupid, are you?!’ WaPo’s Colby Itkowitz ‘ponders’ if Obama had signed an EO like Trump and HOOBOY talk about backfire

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

