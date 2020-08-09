https://www.dailywire.com/news/elderly-portland-women-hailed-as-neighborhood-heroes-after-standing-up-to-antifa

A pair of elderly women are being hailed as neighborhood heroes, local media reports, after standing up to “Antifa” protesters wreaking havoc in Portland, Oregon, residential neighborhoods.

On Friday, the Daily Wire reported the story of two elderly women, one of whom was leaning on a walker, attacked in a residential neighborhood of Portland by “anti-Fascist” protesters who have been demonstrating in the area since federal agents departed the city last week, targeting a Portland police department precinct in the area as well as a police union hall.

One of the women, defending her neighborhood and the police precinct to the black-clad protesters, was doused in paint.

Protesters taunted and hurled insults at the other, an elderly woman wearing a mask, leaning on a walker, and carrying a sign that read, “BLM,” or “Black Lives Matter.”

On Saturday, local news organization KGW 8 tracked down the two women. It turns out, the woman with the walker is 78-year-old ‘Penny,” a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, who tried several times to put out trash fires set by Antifa protesters — until her fire extinguisher was stolen.

“Wednesday night they broke windows and it was a real mess,” Penny told the local outlet. “I’m very, very pro-Black Lives Matter but I just think that the vandalism sabotages the message.”

The other woman, now identified as 77-year-old “Coby” says she got “heated under the collar” and decided to tell the protesters off.

“I just got heated under the collar and I went up and said ‘Hey, this is not okay,’” Coby said. “This is my neighborhood, these are my people that live here. You’re not helping my black friends.”

KGW says the pair are being hailed as “folk heroes” by their neighborhood. One interviewed neighbor called the pair, “brave ladies.”

The two women added details to the viral videos of their experience, with Coby telling the local news outlet that she had to use a “lot of conditioner” to get the blue paint that protesters splashed on her out of her hair.

The pair also had “one request” between them, “just don’t do the vandalism.”

That request is likely to fall on deaf ears. While protesters have long since moved on from the federal courthouse downtown, they are now, reportedly, attacking police outposts in residential neighborhoods, setting fires, and goading law enforcement into showdowns in East Portland, where the two women live.

Saturday night, as the Daily Wire reported, “far-left extremists” attempted to torch a police union hall and faced off with officers from the Portland Police Department and the Oregon State Police.

“Officers from the Oregon State Police and PPB arrived in the area to disperse the crowd. They were met with a hostile crowd who began throwing glass bottles and paint balloons at them,” a statement from law enforcement noted. “The hostile crowd also tried to injure officers by shining green lasers into their eyes, which is a crime in Oregon. Three officers suffered injuries. Two were transported to an area hospital by police vehicle and later released. Personnel from Portland Fire and Rescue were able to gain access to the location and extinguish the fire inside the PPA Office.”

