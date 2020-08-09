https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/08/09/eric-holder-is-trending-because-the-joe-biden-campaign-is-laser-like-focused-on-becoming-the-divider-in-chief/

As if we needed another reason why Joe Biden will not be the great unifier (as he and other Democrats would like everyone to believe), this was tweeted earlier.

It’s been six years since Michael Brown’s life was taken in Ferguson — reigniting a movement. We must continue the work of tackling systemic racism and reforming policing. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 9, 2020

That wouldn’t be exploiting a tragedy for political purposes, would it?

Anyway, the is help available for the Democrat presidential candidate who might have forgotten about a certain former Justice Department.

“The Department has concluded that Darren Wilson’s actions do not constitute prosecutable violations under the applicable federal criminal civil rights statute.” “This matter lacks prosecutive merit and should be closed.” Obama/Biden DOJ in 2015 https://t.co/qHTth0Tfs8 https://t.co/QFU1LXMVCh — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 9, 2020

Multiple independent forensic investigations — including your own Holder-led DOJ — concluded witness testimony of Brown going for Wilson’s gun and getting his finger in the trigger guard were correct and evidence-supported. You’re doing this purposefully to divide. https://t.co/xreRBby6vT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 9, 2020

“Holder” is trending for a reason.

Joe forgot this happened during the Obama administration and the DOJ even investigated, found the officer innocent. The ‘hands up don’t shoot’ narrative was even debunked. You guys writing these tweets, this didn’t help. lol https://t.co/I0Z4kBxEar — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 9, 2020

Didn’t that happen during the Obama administration? Probably could have, you know, tackled that then. https://t.co/OXNCToT8md — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 9, 2020

Somehow we are supposed to believe that Biden is the one who will bring us together.

