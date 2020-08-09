https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/08/09/eric-holder-is-trending-because-the-joe-biden-campaign-is-laser-like-focused-on-becoming-the-divider-in-chief/

As if we needed another reason why Joe Biden will not be the great unifier (as he and other Democrats would like everyone to believe), this was tweeted earlier.

That wouldn’t be exploiting a tragedy for political purposes, would it?

Anyway, the is help available for the Democrat presidential candidate who might have forgotten about a certain former Justice Department.

“Holder” is trending for a reason.

Somehow we are supposed to believe that Biden is the one who will bring us together.

***

RELATED:

‘Get out of your basement, Joe’: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has no time for Joe Biden’s shameless COVID19 politicization

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...