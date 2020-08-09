https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/far-left-la-councilman-voted-defund-police-called-police-8-times-home-since-april/
FOX LA reporter Bill Melugin dropped a bomb on Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin.
According to city records Councilman Bonin called police 8 times to his home since April.
And Councilman Bonin also voted to defund the police.
What a liberal hypocrite.
A public records request reveals that LA city councilman Mike Bonin, who voted to defund LAPD by $150 million, has called LAPD to his home 8 times since 4/4/20, including to provide extra patrols and protection from peaceful protesters at his house. https://t.co/Z6yhJ8XKM4
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 8, 2020