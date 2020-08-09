https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/far-left-la-councilman-voted-defund-police-called-police-8-times-home-since-april/

FOX LA reporter Bill Melugin dropped a bomb on Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin.

According to city records Councilman Bonin called police 8 times to his home since April.

And Councilman Bonin also voted to defund the police.

What a liberal hypocrite.

