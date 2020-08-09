https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/finally-honest-cnn-reporter-cnn-hack-brianna-keilar-tells-viewers-cant-just-ignore-bs-got-shovel-video/

Has CNN turned loose their day-time news anchors, encouraging opinions and tough, sometimes rude treatment of guests who are Trump supporters? It sure looks that way.

Russia Today host conservative Steve Malzberg played several examples from CNN’s reporting on conservatives. They don’t even try to hide their bias anymore.

CNN’s Political Correspondent Brianna Keilar tells her viewers, “You can’t just ignore BS. You’ve got to shovel it.”

[embedded content]