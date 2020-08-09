https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f3039a04dec887547a2ac9f
Brooklyn College Professor Laurie Rubel argued this week on Twitter that the mathematical equation 2+2=4 “reeks of white supremacist patriarchy.” Rubel’s tweet was retweeted and promoted by several ac…
There was another massive boat parade for President Trump on Sunday. More than 1,000 boats were out on Lake Okoboji waving Trump 2020 flags. Still no boat parade for Sleepy Joe Biden! WATCH: Pretty am…
The China virus isn’t the only issue dominating the news these days. America’s clash with China over national security concerns is also grabbing national headlines, and it just might turn into an all-…
Black Lives Matter is a Terrorist Organization | Darrell Scott and Rudy Giuliani. Tell Your Children The Truth….
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered a warning on Sunday over the signs that Russia is once again attempting to meddle with America’s electoral…