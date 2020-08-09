https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/09/grow-up-sweetie-william-shatner-takes-on-horde-of-sjw-zombies-lecturing-him-about-labels-and-being-a-straight-cis-white-man/

William Shatner never fails to enrage the ‘alphabet people.’ Seems Captain Kirk doesn’t like them using a label to bully him …

This is pretty exceptional but then again, Shatner’s feed usually is.

Take a look and see if you can follow this insanity.

Some need labels and categories to separate people in order to harass or debase them. The only time CIS is used when referring to me is in that way. 🤷🏼‍♂️ Do we need these labels in order to communicate? No. So those that use them when describing others are doing it for neg reasons. https://t.co/rsPGkvHE7N — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 3, 2020

Yes. They typically use CIS to shame someone for being straight instead of debating their ideas if they disagree with them.

Did you ever read that Dr. Suess book about the Star-Bellied Sneetches? It’s like that. Most of us are star-bellied, some of us are smooth bellied. Cis and trans. Nothing wrong with either one. We’re just a little different from each other. — Sekhet Bast Ra (@Sekhet_Bast_Ra) August 8, 2020

He didn’t say being different is wrong.

He said using labels to hurt people is.

How wonderful that Dr. Suess did that. I l, however am not a Sneetsch so please don’t put a label on me to define yourself. Is that not clear enough to people?🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/R63OZcIHhT — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 8, 2020

We got it.

I think you know what I’m saying 🙂 Sometimes distinctions are useful, but we have more in common than whatever sets us apart. — Sekhet Bast Ra (@Sekhet_Bast_Ra) August 8, 2020

Being Jewish in a Catholic section in Montreal, Canada; I was beat up as a kid for being a Jew. I had distant relatives who died under the Nazi’s. I hope you can understand that I feel “distinctions” are labels & labels are dehumanizing. 🤷🏼‍♂️ Am I clear? https://t.co/PGEGhHVrPM — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 8, 2020

Labels are indeed dehumanizing.

Nailed it.

Cis people aren’t oppressed for being cis, you’re still cis no matter how many times you say it. And until cis people stop dehumanizing trans and non-binary people you don’t really get to determine what words we use to talk about our struggles. — Rena Lynne🦉 (@BlindRapture) August 8, 2020

She/he/it says as she/he/it tries to oppress Shatner for being CIS.

Heh.

Every. Single. Time.

Who are you to tell a person that you can use words of debasement against them because some unknown “others” use debasing words towards you? That has to be one of the most ignorant & childish statements I’ve seen. Grow up & accept that you are contributing to your own issues.🙄 https://t.co/AOLaC9CKos — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 8, 2020

Grow up.

Wouldn’t that be nice.

In case you cannot see the tweet I replied to because the person protected their tweets: pic.twitter.com/RTMvw4b2DZ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 8, 2020

As they often do.

Alright Bill, show me an example of someone being kicked out by their parents, beaten to death, chemically castrated, or otherwise oppressed BECAUSE they were cisgender Because they felt comfortable with the gender they were assigned at birth. — DeltVar / 1312 / Bravo Lambda Mike (@DeltVar) August 8, 2020

How about infant females put to death in cultures where males are preferred, LGB teens who come out to unaccepting parents and are tossed out on the street or beat up or worse, etc…? All of them are presumed to be under your label of “cisgendered” https://t.co/LUZ6WAsa6g — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 8, 2020

A label used to harm.

Yes.

You seriously think LGB people are discriminated against because they’re not trans?? Why are you weighing in on queer oppression when you clearly know nothing about it or its history? — Andie Says #ACAB ♀️_⚧ (@ajmc9591A) August 8, 2020

Huh?

Why are you weighing in on my tweets when it’s clear you don’t have clue what the argument is about and you jump to a conclusion & start a dogpile? https://t.co/xXO4xlgqDW — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 8, 2020

Because dogpiling is all they know on Twitter.

Every time you tweet you confirm what a bigoted bully you are. Now you’re going after a Black trans woman? You’re basic. — The Briny Feminist • 🏳️‍🌈⚓ #BLM (@brinyfeminist) August 8, 2020

No offense but WTF is wrong with these tweeps?

He didn’t say anything about race?

Cripes.

Amazing how I’m the bully when she responded to me. Also why bring up skin color or the fact she is trans? Does that make her different or are their different rules of engagement to respond to her? Seems like all you are doing is trying to put a victim label on a bully.🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/MQDhs2fDMZ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 8, 2020

mr. shatner, sir, please stop with the transphobia. as a cis man, it’s not your place to tell trans folk what is and is not offensive. please listen respectfully or just don’t reply to the couple people you feel are being mean. Star Trek is pro trans rights. LLAP — U.S.P.S. Dog Costume (@swagspan) August 8, 2020

How is Shatner being transphobic?

I hope you knew the mess you were wading into Bill. You have found one of the many groups these days who will label you with a horrible title if you disagree with them in the slightest way. That is how the Twitter mobs work. I am in agreement with you, for what value that holds. — RationalGrandpa (@RationalGranpa) August 9, 2020

How am I being transphobic? I asked that people not use the label CIS because it’s only being used as a devisive term of debasement & harassment. What I got back was “Bill we have to call you that so we can define ourselves” That’s a BS answer. If you need to use it UR a troll.🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/tpEdBFuWEE — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 8, 2020

Don’t try and understand social justice.

It’s pointless.

as Dave Chapelle said, you don’t mess with the alphabet people. — cardoso (@Cardoso) August 9, 2020

That.

I didn’t but let them label. They’d be foolish to do so. The only facts they can derive is that I do not appreciate the term CIS used to label others and myself. If that’s going to cause them to call me names then they are the ones with the issues; not me.🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/Wza0Ux9RU7 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 9, 2020

notice how you only objected to ONE of those descriptors and not the others, even when all are used in the exact same context? You ought to consider why that is. — Tammy Rainey 🗽 WarrenForVP (@Tammy_Beth) August 9, 2020

No, “straight white cis man” is the slur. That’s how it’s used most commonly in harassment. The fact they want to further call me “rich” if that is a point of jealousy; let it be that. No putting straight white cis https://t.co/kE7F39Jm1q — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 9, 2020

Boom.

***

