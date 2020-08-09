https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/hasbro-pulls-trolls-toy-after-backlash-being-perceived-inappropriate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Hasbro toy company is removing a Trolls doll from stores after a petition from parents charged that the doll has a feature that is inappropriate. The complaint centers on the location of a button that prompts a response from the doll.

The doll could have “long term affects on a child’s mental/physical health,” states the Change.org petition, which has gathered more than 45,000 signatures.

“Our society is conditioning our children to think pedophilia is ok,” wrote Jessica McManis, who launched the petition. “This Trolls World Tour doll named Poppy has a button on her private area under her skirt. When you push this button on the doll’s private she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores.”

Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy gave a statement to the Providence Journal, insisting that the placement of the sensor “was not intentional.”

“This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate,” she said in her email to the publication.

“This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our consumer care team,” Duffy added. “We are in the process of removing the item for purchase.”

Jackie Stephens, CEO of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collier County weighed in and gave his thoughts on the doll.

“For most children, who are not sexual abuse victims, this is outside of their frame of reference. They’re not going to automatically think about a sexual act because it’s not something developmentally they’re aware of,” said Stephens.

“That toy alone is not going to cause sexual abuse. What causes sexual abuse are sex offenders,” Stephens said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

