https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/head-federal-election-commission-says-voters-should-not-expect-know?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The head of the Federal Election Commission on Monday told CNN’s “New Day” that she does not expect the results of the presidential election to be clear on election night.

“We’re all going to need to take a deep breath and be patient this year because there is a substantial chance we are not going to know on election night what the results are, possibly for the presidency, but maybe for many other races that are important to people, and that’s okay if it takes a little bit longer to count the votes accurately,” FEC chief Ellen Weintraub told CNN.

Weintraub also discussed the U.S. intelligence reports that indicate Russian and Chinese disinformation campaigns are aimed at interfering in the U.S.’s election and with the American democratic process overall.

She assured viewers that voting by mail-in ballot is “absolutely” safe and effective, despite President Trump’s opinion to the contrary, and a string of delayed election results from the primary elections held in late June.

Weintraub emphasized the need for cognizance while consuming information on the internet. According to a new report from the State Department and follow-up comments from White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Russia, China and Iran are actively attempting to interfere in the upcoming U.S. election, primarily through coordinated online activity across proxy websites and on social media platforms.

“Some of those ‘guys on the internet’ may in fact be Russian trolls or other foreign actors or even bots that are trying to influence our elections,” said Weintraub.

