President Donald Trump’s executive actions on coronavirus relief are a “stunt” meant to divert attention from the difficult work needed to help Americans get through this crisis, Hillary Clinton told MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Sunday.

“It’s a stunt. There’s no doubt about it,” Clinton said. “It’s most likely, as even Republican senators have said, unconstitutional, bypassing the Congress, trying to spend money that he has no authority to direct. But it’s also meant to be a big diversion from the hard work the Congress should be engaged in to provide the kind of relief that tens of millions of Americans need.”

Clinton also stressed that, by taking these actions, Trump “sent a signal to voters that … if you were, unfortunately, unlucky enough to have him be president again, you can watch what he is going to do to Social Security and Medicare. And it’s going to hurt not just elderly Americans but every American.”

Clinton also discussed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s choice for his running mate, saying he has many good choices among those said to be under consideration.

She said Biden “has to have somebody that would be ready to be our president, somebody that he wants to work with and somebody who can help him win,” adding he should take his time in making the decision to think about all the factors.

Clinton stressed, however, that most importantly, “people have to understand that we are up against a wanna-be authoritarian who has already hurt our country, our institutions, our rule of law, has already scapegoated so many different groups of people. We just have to defeat Donald Trump. And we all have to do everything possible to make that happen.”

