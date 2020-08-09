https://mynorthwest.com/2081767/rally-support-seattle-police/

Hundreds of people attend a pro-police rally in Seattle. (KTTH/Jason Rantz)

The day before the Seattle City Council is expected to vote to defund the city’s police department, a rally is underway to show support for officers.

A small group of counter protesters arrived across the street. Police are keeping the two groups separated.

Pro-police side chanting “you killed Lorenzo” to Antifa goons. Lorenzo Anderson was murdered at CHOP in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/08KhIXtg51 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 9, 2020

Demonstrations on 4th Ave from James St to Cherry St. The NB left lane is blocked. Use caution while driving through the area. pic.twitter.com/VZnaZQP0D6 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) August 9, 2020

A woman and reporter are assaulted by Seattle Antifa goons and agitators. She put out the flag that was on fire. pic.twitter.com/rzvT4ETwwg — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 9, 2020

Federal judge cautions council to be ‘mindful’ of consent decree ahead of SPD funding vote

Attendees were asked to wear blue to the noon rally in front of city hall on Fourth Ave. on Sunday.

At least 150,000 people have signed a petition to stop the defund effort, according to StopDefunding.com.

