Hundreds of people attend a pro-police rally in Seattle. (KTTH/Jason Rantz)
The day before the Seattle City Council is expected to vote to defund the city’s police department, a rally is underway to show support for officers.
A small group of counter protesters arrived across the street. Police are keeping the two groups separated.
Federal judge cautions council to be ‘mindful’ of consent decree ahead of SPD funding vote
Attendees were asked to wear blue to the noon rally in front of city hall on Fourth Ave. on Sunday.
At least 150,000 people have signed a petition to stop the defund effort, according to StopDefunding.com.