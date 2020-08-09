

Viral video out of Seattle shows a mob of African immigrants assaulting a white man in the street while screaming racial epithets and proudly flying the flag of the terrorist separatist group the Oromo Liberation Front. Viral video out of Seattle shows a mob of African immigrants assaulting a white man in the street while screaming racial epithets and proudly flying the flag of the terrorist separatist group the Oromo Liberation Front. The mob is seen swarming the man — outnumbering him around 7 to 1 — and punching him repeatedly and kicking him while he’s on the ground as shocked onlookers scream in horror. The woman who filmed the incident is heard shouting at the top of her lungs to try and get the mob to stop and saying: “They’re beating him! He’s a white boy! They’re beating him!” Video of the attack appears to have first surfaced on Friday. Yo, what the hell is happening in Seattle? Who are these people with the flags? pic.twitter.com/wMadK4J6yV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 25, 2020

They are Oromo extremists targeting Ethiopian Christians& non-Oromo Ethiopians.Back in Ethiopia, they killed thousands of people(burned alive & slaughtered).They burned down churches & businesses. At the same time they protest in USA to show the western as they are “the victims”. pic.twitter.com/ldJfgT7QCY — no one (@_am_no_one) July 25, 2020

The youth didn’t attack the young man out of anger. It’s a result of deep rooted extremism and hatred for non-Oromo and/or Christians whom they label “neftegna”. Witness stated they called the young white man “you’re also neftegna” when they attacked him. https://t.co/lUIBGNvY2P — The Shadow King (@hymelee) July 26, 2020

A victim of Oromo Nationalist terror group in Washington Seattle over spilled to USA pic.twitter.com/RS5NDxYIWA — Fasika Tadesse (@FasikaTadesse7) July 25, 2020

Another group of Oromo protesters were filmed cursing America and shouting, “F**k the silent majority!” F*cking Leave pic.twitter.com/M441kAqOjR — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 27, 2020

The assault was completely ignored by the media and was only picked up by the Ethiopian site Borkena which opposes the Oromo separatist movement.