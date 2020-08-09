http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2C4iWyGLWSk/

Rapper and businessman Kanye West has released a platform for his independent 2020 presidential campaign, titled ‘Creating a Culture of Life.”

The platform includes ten planks, each of which is accompanied by a verse from the Bible. The first priority is to “restore faith,” including by allowing prayer in public school classrooms.

Other provisions call for putting “Americans’ best interest first.”

The full platform is reproduced below:

1. Restore faith and revive our Constitutional commitment to freedom of religion and the free exercise of one’s faith, demonstrated by restoring prayer in the classroom including spiritual foundations. We will not hide the truth from our children, but will declare to the next generation His praises and wonder. Psalm 78:4 2. Restore the sound national economy. Reduce household debt and student loan debt. God has plans to give us hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11 3. Provide leadership to restructure our country’s education system to serve the most at-risk and vulnerable populations allowing the widest possible range of educational and vocational paths to job opportunities and career success. Direct your children on the right path. Proverbs 22:6 4. Maintain a strong national defense, fully prepared, but not so quick to tie up our country’s young men and women in foreign quagmires that do not advance our national interest, and which last for decades. Through God we shall do valiantly. Psalm 60:12 5. Reform the legal system to provide true justice, equitable for all citizens, regardless of race or ability to defend oneself in court. Recognize the disparity in verdicts and prison sentences, caused by the lack of financial resources or legal assistance. There will not be differing weights and differing measures. Proverbs 20:10 6. Reform the approach to policing in a manner that treats all Americans the same, regardless of race, color, or ethnicity. Refocus police forces on real crime. Eliminate federal sentencing guidelines that tie the hands of judges, resulting in ridiculous sentences for the most minor offenses. We will speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Proverbs 31:8 7. Take care of the environment, diligently pursuing clean air and water as a national security priority and making renewables top priority. The past is forgotten and everything can be new 2 Corinthians 5:17 8. Ensure that we always place Americans’ best interest first and foremost in dealing with foreign affairs. We must project strength, not aggression. We want trust, but we must also verify. We want fair trade, not one-sided deals that hurt American workers. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God. Matthew 5:9 9. Support faith-based groups to provide vital local services, giving communities a shared purpose in government. We will provide ways to motivate one another to acts of love and good works Hebrews 10:24 10. Creativity and the Arts can be an important source of innovation and development of other national strengths and resources. He has given them skill in all kinds of work done. Exodus 35:35

West has qualified for the ballot in several states, but has fallen short in others. Democrats worry that he may siphon votes from presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden.

