The liberal mainstream media can’t hide this truth from the public forever.

The latest international testing of hydroxychloroquine treatment of coronavirus shows countries that had early use of the drug had a 79% lower mortality rate than countries that banned the use of the safe malaria drug.

This means that Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC, the liberal fake news media and the tech giants have been pushing a lie that has had deadly consequences!

America has lost (reportedly) over 150,000 lives.

That could have been lowered by possibly 80% if HCQ use would have been promoted in the US!

We are talking over 100,000 American lives could have been saved!

Here is the website that has compiled all of this international data.

Even developing nations Ukraine, Greece, Cuba, Morocco, Indonesia and Algeria fared better than the US under Dr. Fauci!Over 100,000 US deaths could have been prevented!

This is mass murder.



To this day Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC and the FDA continue to refuse to promote the use of HCQ in the early treatment of hydroxychloroquine.

The mass slaughter continues.

