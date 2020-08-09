https://www.dailywire.com/news/mandalorian-star-gina-carano-accused-of-racism-for-sharing-anti-nazi-post-on-twitter

Actress, MMA fighter, and star of the hit Star Wars series, “The Mandalorian,” Gina Carano, landed in hot water last week after tweeting out a historic photo showing a man, in the midst of a Nazi rally, apparently refusing to give the Nazi salute.

Carano has since been accused of racism because the post didn’t specifically indicate that she was a supporter of Black Lives Matter and efforts to “Defund the Police.”

Bounding Into Comics reports that Carano shared “the famous photo that many believe is German laborer August Landmesser refusing to give the Nazi salute to Adolf Hitler during a 1936 rally celebrating the launch of the Horst Wessel, a German sail training ship.” She later added a link to the story behind the photo, suggesting that her fans read the “[h]eartbreaking and powerful story of a man who changed his ways for the woman he loved.. love changes the world, one person at a time.”

The posts elicited accusations of racism, either because social media “trolls” misunderstood the photo or because Carano didn’t go far enough, or use the photo to target the Trump administration, law enforcement, or other “un-woke” entities specifically. Critics called Carano a “bootlicker,” demanded that she “say ACAB” (an acronym, used by protesters, short for “all cops are bastards”) and threatened to boycott the second season of ‘The Mandalorian” if her character, a female Rebel Alliance shock trooper, is featured.

“Some felt that she could have used her large platform to instead address the recent protests against police brutality, with one fan saying ‘Its 2020….could kept that at the crib…with your uncle’s and aunts…Nobody(even with the best intentions)wants to hear about the Nazi’s…bad timing…especially with police brutality,’” Bounding Into Comics reported.

Carano, characteristically, did not allow the onslaught to affect her, tweeting, instead, “Dear trolls.. pssst…(oh but make sure you keep checking in from all of your other 12 fake accounts). Cowards.”

One critic said that the social media detractors were “trying to educate you so you can get on the right side of history,” to which Carano replied that “in my experience, screaming at someone that they are a racist when they are indeed NOT a racist & any post and/or research you do will show you those exact facts. Then I’m sorry, these people are not “educators”.. they are cowards and bullies.”

Later, she even added, “I am now more motivated than ever to spend the time I have on earth, attracting my team, from ALL different parts of the world.. my energy goes to people who are focused on truth, love, equality & freedom. DO NOT BE AFRAID.”

She even thanked those who stood up for her against the progressive backlash.

My heart is filled with so much warmth from all of you.. Just when you think the darkness starts closing in, all of you lit a candle to light my way. 🕯 It really is incredible the people standing with each other, heart to heart. Believe there is hope. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oXvJ3DQ3tC — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) August 5, 2020

Replies to Carano’s final tweet are, of course, filled with further allegations of racism and demands that Carano publicly acknowledge and declare unqualified support for the Black Lives Matter and “Defund the Police” movements or face unenumerated consequences.

