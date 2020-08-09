https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/man-opens-fire-on-police-then-runs-over-responding-officer-with-atv/

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Law enforcement sources reveal that a Philadelphia Police officer was injured after he came to the assistance of another officer whose cruiser was shot at in Summerdale portion of Northeast Philly.

Police say that the officer who came to assist was struck by an ATV, which the ATV rider may have been involved in the shooting.

At around 10:15 p.m. on August 8th, a 911 call came in about a subject with a gun at 800 Brill Street. When an officer arrived on the scene, the officer reportedly heard multiple gunshots ring off and two of them wound up striking his patrol vehicle.

A second officer arrived on the scene shortly thereafter to provide backup, and the officer tried to stop a male riding an ATV. Instead, the AT rider was said to have struck the officer, causing the officer to hit his head.

The injured officer was transported over to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is said to be in stable condition following the incident.

Police were able to catch up with the male suspect on the ATV shortly thereafter and place him into custody. Authorities say there was a handgun in his possession at the time of arrest.

That wasn’t the only shooting that took place in the city during the evening of the 8th, as there was reportedly a shooting that led to an 11-year-old being hit by some stray bullets 45 minutes prior to the Summerdale incident.

Investigators are still looking into an incident that happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the 600 block of A Street. An 11-year-old boy was playing outside when gunfire staring to go off, leading to the boy getting struck in the shoulder and hand.

Sources say that the child was initially taken over to Einstein Medical Center but was later transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. The child is reportedly in stable condition at this time. Currently no arrests have been made in the case.

This shooting was said to have taken place just one week after a 7-year-old boy was shot while playing on his front porch.

A 7-year-old child is now in critical condition following a shooting that happened in Philadelphia on Saturday evening.

Police say that young boy was shot in the head while he was playing on his front porch.

Officials say that the shooting happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. within the 200 block of North Simpson Street. The unidentified 7-year-old victim is currently at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is said to be in extremely critical condition at this time.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw dove into what’s known thus far with regard to the events leading up to the boy being shot:

“What we know at this point is that the little boy was sitting on his front porch, playing with a toy, when groups of males were engaged in gunfire and this young 7-year-old was struck in the head by an indiscriminate bullet.”

Reportedly at least 16 shell casings were recovered at the scene of the shooting and one arrest has been made thus far.

Police have not yet recovered a weapon at this time, nor have they released the identity of the suspect in custody. All that he been noted of the arrestee is that he was fleeing on foot from the scene before police apprehended him.

Aaron Morse, a local within the neighborhood where the shooting took place, is saddened by the fact that it’s dangerous for a child to play right outside of his home:

“A 7-year-old little boy can’t play in his own neighborhood. These guys don’t know what they’re doing with these firearms.”

Commissioner Outlaw released a formal statement on the case following the arrest of the suspect:

“An innocent seven-year-old was struck by gunfire and is in grave condition. Although an individual has been taken into custody, that does not diminish the impact this senseless act has on the child, his family, and the entire community.”

The police commissioner also stated that crimes of this magnitude have “no place” in the community, which she followed up with the following:

“While every act of gun violence is lamentable, it is especially tragic when the victim is among our most vulnerable; and it is our collective responsibility – police, and community – to ensure that our children are safe and well-protected.”

This shooting was preceded by two other fatal shootings within the city on August 1st.

Police said that a 34-year-old male was shot six times at approximately 6:30 p.m. within the 2000 block of North Marshall Street. The victim in that case was struck twice in the chest and four times in his left leg. Unfortunately, he passed away 10 minutes after he arrived at Temple University Hospital.

Hours earlier, a 20-year-old male was said to have been shot three times within the 2700 block of Howard Street. That victim was also transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m. that day.

