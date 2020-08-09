https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/mcenany-potus-still-motivated-pass-phase-4-recovery-invites-dems-negotiation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

“The American people are tired of games,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared on Monday.

“They seek leadership, and President Trump delivered,” McEnany said, referring to the four executive actions the president signed over the weekend.

McEnany spoke to the press primarily about why the White House believes the orders were necessary, given the impasse between Republican and Democrats over a Phase 4 coronavirus relief package.

The president on Saturday signed one executive order and three memoranda, with the goal of providing economic relief to Americans who are suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

The memoranda include the continued funding of enhanced unemployment benefits for many Americans in the amount of $400 per week. According to the executive action, the federal government will contribute $300, and states will contribute $100 per person.

On Monday, McEnany said that “states can look to CARES Act funding,” much of which is unspent in some states, to find that $100 per person they are obligated to provide.

The two other memoranda include a deferral on student loan payments and the payroll tax holiday, which the president has been pushing for months. The single executive order signed by President Trump pertains to eviction protections, and would place the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, and the director of the CDC, Robert Redfield, in charge of most decision-making.

McEnany maintained that, despite the president’s executive actions, many of which correspond to his wish-list items for the Phase 4 recovery bill, he “is still motivated” to negotiate with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to pass a more comprehensive piece of legislation.

“Make no mistake, there’s still much more that we’d like to accomplish, that includes having willing negotiation partners in Congress,” said McEnany.

