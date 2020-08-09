https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michelleobama-berniesanders-johnkasich-dnc/2020/08/09/id/981290

The first night of the Democrat National Convention, Monday, Aug. 17, will feature former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ohio’s former Republican Gov. John Kasich, a source told CNN on Saturday.

The speaking lineup is heralded as a diverse group – a centrist, a left-winger, and a never-Trumper – to highlight Joe Biden’s acceptance of the Democratic presidential nomination in his bid to unseat President Donald Trump.

Other speakers during the four-day convention expected include former President Barack Obama, Biden’s running mate to be determined, Hillary Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has likely lost her bid to be on the ticket.

Others likely to have a role include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., according to Politico.

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is also a finalist to be Biden’s running mate.

The Democratic National Convention has gone virtual and abbreviated, which will feature two hours per night of prime-time programming. The eight total hours will fill up quickly because Democrats have long enjoyed a number of prominent public figures willing to speak on their behalf.

The Republican National Convention has laid out its agenda for the following week of Monday, Aug. 24-Thursday, Aug. 27 with 10 hours of prime-time programming 8:30-11 p.m. ET.

Monday — Land of heroes.

Tuesday — Land of promise.

Wednesday — Land of opportunity.

Thursday — Land of greatness and Trump’s plan for “the great American comeback.”

“Let the Democrats have their Hollywood A-listers and their political elite class and social elite class,” a source told Axios, adding the GOP is the party of the “working class.”

