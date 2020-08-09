https://justthenews.com/government/congress/more-two-dozen-senators-call-justice-department-investigate-planned-parenthood

A group of senators is calling upon the Department of Justice and the U.S. Treasury to investigate abortion provider Planned Parenthood over its alleged misuse of coronavirus stimulus funds, with the politicians also requesting updates on the government’s investigations into Planned Parenthood’s purported sale of fetal tissue in violation of federal law.

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler spearheaded the calls for the federal investigations, posting two letters on her senatorial website both of which were signed by Loeffler and more than two dozen of her colleagues.

One letter addressed to Brian Miller, the Treasury’s recently appointed Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, requested that the inspector “review the loans made to at least 43 Planned Parenthood affiliates” allegedly in error.

“Specifically, we ask that you investigate how these affiliates were able to obtain PPP loans despite their ineligibility under the Small Business Administration’s … affiliation rules,” the letter reads, claiming that Planned Parenthood officials have indicated that they were aware of those ineligibilities prior to requesting the loans.

In a separate letter addressed to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Loeffler and a group of senators requested an update on the federal government’s investigation into Planned Parenthood’s alleged trafficking in aborted fetal tissue.

The senators specifically asked for updates on “any investigation already underway” into both Planned Parenthood and “the biomedical companies it deals with,” updates on associated criminal referrals ordered by Congress, and a list of any Planned Parenthood affiliates that are both under investigation and that have received coronavirus stimulus loans.

“Planned Parenthood and any biomedical companies involved [in alleged lawbreaking] must be held accountable for their lucrative and illegal activities involving the trafficking and sale of fetal tissue,” the letter reads.

