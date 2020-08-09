https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/just-news-poll-shows-biden-holding-steady-lead-against-trump-among?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump remains at a significant disadvantage to his presumptive Democratic opponent Joe Biden among registered voters, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

If the election were held today, 45% of voters would back Biden, while 37% of voters would pick Trump, according to the poll. Nineteen percent of respondents either chose other candidates or were unsure for whom they would vote.

The numbers for the two major party candidates are largely similar to those seen in mid-July, when Biden commanded 46% of registered voters to Trump’s 39%.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

The favorable numbers for Biden may indicate widespread voter dissatisfaction with President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in this country. It may also be a reflection of what voters perceive as the president’s weakness on civil rights issues.

“The president is doing very poorly among minority voters — just 5% of the black vote and 15% of the Hispanic vote,” Rasmussen said. “Both are weaker than his performance in 2016.”

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Scott Rasmussen from Aug. 6-8, 2020 using a mixed mode approach.

To see the full demographic cross-tabulations for this polling question, click here.

To see the methodology and sample demographics for this polling question, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

