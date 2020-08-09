https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2020/08/09/gingrich-progressive-left-dumbing-down-america/

OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House, spoke on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” this past Friday to share his thoughts about how the progressive left is determined to indoctrinate students in the education system.

Breitbart reported:

Host Laura Ingraham mentioned an effort to eliminate grammar and history because of racism concerns. Gingrich called that a product of the “dumbing down” of the country through three generations of indoctrination and groupthink in America’s education system.

One significant issue, among the many, is that one side of the aisle is being “taught.” The reason I place that word in quotations is to express how loose that term is manipulated and applied these days.

There is a deliberate avoidance to teach the truth behind America’s history, not only from every perspective, but the facts themselves. Let people learn the facts and discover their perspectives on their own. The teachers should guide the methodology of thought, facts, and ideologies. We can’t force people to think a certain way, but the progressive left have certainly scared many into doing so. It’s no wonder people just eat when they’re fed without even looking at the hand.

…and don’t even get me started on the masquerade of virtue signaling. Which is basically the equivalent of, “you can preach about being Christlike to strangers, then go home and talk crap about them.” Complete contradiction and hypocrisy.