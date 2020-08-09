https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/obrien-russia-sanctions/2020/08/09/id/981305

National security adviser Robert O’Brien on Sunday said there’s “almost nothing” left of sanctions to penalize Russia for election interference.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” O’Brien praised President Donald Trump and his administration for its firm stance against Moscow.

“The president has told the Russians… many times not to get involved in our elections,” O’Brien said, adding: “There’s almost nothing we can sanction left of the Russians.”

“We’ve sanctioned the heck out of Russia,” he declared.

According to O’Brien, the tough sanctions in response to election interference all “happened under the Trump administration.”

“We’re not going to have foreign countries decide who our next president will be, that’s outrageous,” he said.

Now recovered from his own bout with the coronavirus, O’Brien also praised the U.S. response to the pandemic.

“What has happened with testing in America is really a miracle,” he said. “There is no country in the world that comes close to what America is doing on testing.”

