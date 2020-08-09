http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/m-8I2Ic8PLo/

One person is dead and multiple others injured following an early Sunday morning shooting in Democrat-controlled Washington, DC.

Fox5 DC reports the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday during a party.

Seventeen-year-old Christopher “Poppy” Brown was fatally wounded during the shooting, and “more than 20 0thers may have been wounded.”

Shooting in SE near the corner of Dubois Place and 33rd St. leaves atleast one dead, nine people taken to nearby hospitals. Investigators still on the scene, many bullet casings left behind @WTOP pic.twitter.com/d6Fd0fQy7s — Melissa Howell (@Mhowell003) August 9, 2020

WTOP spoke with “Poppy” Brown’s cousin, who indicated the 17-year-old had a one-year-old son. The cousin said, “That baby don’t have no father no more. And he was a baby himself, he was only 17.”

An unidentified neighbor living nearby to where the party was held said the neighborhood is usually quiet but “there were a lot of people in the streets” around 10 p.m. last night.

Another neighbor, Nelson Bostic, said, “You had DJs, everybody was down there. It was more women than men.”

He added, “Next thing you know, it was like Beirut out here. It sounded like machine guns and everything else that was going on out here.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

