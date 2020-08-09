https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2020/08/09/paul-harveys-prophetic-speech-from-1965/

Paul Harvey shared a speech in 1965 that was updated and modified throughout several years, ending his final piece in the below video around the 1990’s, and it’s… chilling.

By chilling, I mean how prophetic this speech is in its ability to summarize the current state of America with such accuracy.

Believe me, it’s well worth the listen, and I think you’ll be just as speechless.

Here is the transcription:

“So I’d set about however necessary to take over the United States. I’d subvert the church first. I’d begin with a campaign of whispers. With the wisdom of the serpent, I would whisper to you as I whispered to Eve: “Do as you please.”

“To the young, I would whisper that the Bible is a myth. I would convince them that man created God instead of the other way around. I would confide that what’s bad is good and what’s good is “square.” And the old, I would teach to pray after me: “Our father, which art in Washington.

“And then, I’d get organized. I’d educate authors in how to make lurid literature exciting so that anything else would appear dull and uninteresting.

“I’d threaten TV with dirtier movies and vice versa. I’d peddle narcotics to whom I could. I’d sell alcohol to ladies and gentlemen of distinction.

“If I were the devil, I’d soon have families at war with themselves, churches at war with themselves, and nations at war with themselves until each in its turn was consumed and with promises of higher ratings, I’d have mesmerizing media fanning the flames.

“If I were the devil, I’d encourage schools to refine young intellects but neglect to discipline emotions – just let those run wild until before you knew it, you’d have to have drug-sniffing dogs and metal detectors at every schoolhouse door.

“Within a decade, I’d have prisons overflowing. I’d have judges promoting pornography. Soon I could evict God from the courthouse, and then from the schoolhouse, and then from the Houses of Congress.

“And in His own churches I would substitute psychology for religion and deify science. I would lure priests and pastors into misusing boys and girls and church money. If I were the devil, I’d make the symbol of Easter an egg and the symbol of Christmas a bottle.

“If I were the devil, I would take from those who have and give to those who wanted until I had killed the incentive of the ambitious. And what will you bet couldn’t get whole states to promote gambling as the way to get rich.

“I would caution against extremes in hard work, in patriotism, in moral conduct. I would convince the young that marriage is old-fashioned, that swinging is more fun, that what you see on TV is the way to be. And thus I could undress you in public, and I could lure you into bed, with diseases for which there is no cure.

“In other words, if I were the devil, I’d just keep right on doing what he’s doing.”