Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi confirmed this weekend that “China would prefer Joe Biden” to win the upcoming presidential election. The news follows months of National Pulse reporting linking the Democratic Presidential candidate to the Chinese Communist Party.

During an exchange on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Pelosi effectively confirmed a National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) report which concluded China “prefers President Trump doesn’t win re-election.”

The news will take the wind out of the sails of the left’s claims that President Trump has not been tough on China, and plants Joe Biden squarely in Beijing’s corner in November:

“The Chinese… what they said is [that] China would prefer [Biden]. Whether they do, that’s their conclusion. That they would prefer Joe Biden.“

Pelosi also failed to disavow the foreign election interference occurring at the hands of China – a hypocritical stance in light of her unfounded fearmongering over Russian interference in the 2016 election.

And the prospect of election interference at the hands of the CCP is considerably more likely.

As the NCSC’s report notes: “We assess that China prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection. China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China.”

The charges are not far-fetched.

While serving as Senator and Vice President, Biden championed trade deals and economic policies amenable to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and, as a private-sector continuation of Biden’s China appeasement, his family members have profited immensely from countless deals with CCP-run companies.

