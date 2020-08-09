https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/511226-pelosi-of-course-theres-room-for-compromise-on-600-per-week

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiPelosi, Schumer slam Trump executive orders, call for GOP to come back to negotiating table Trump signs executive orders after coronavirus relief talks falter Sunday shows preview: White House, congressional Democrats unable to breach stalemate over coronavirus relief MORE (D-Calif.) said Sunday that “of course there’s room for compromise” on the now-expired $600-per-week unemployment benefit Democrats have advocated keeping.

CNN’s Dana Bash Dana BashWhite House not optimistic on near-term stimulus deal Clyburn rips GOP proposal to give businesses tax deductions, scale back unemployment in stimulus package Birx says COVID-19 outbreak not under control because ‘people are on the move’ MORE pressed Pelosi on why Democrats have not agreed to a compromise between the previous $600 a week and the Republicans’ proposal of $200 per week in extra benefits.

“Would you do $400 extra?” Bash asked before Pelosi cut in and said, “I’m not negotiating that right here. It depends on what else is in the bill.”

Weeks of negotiations on the next coronavirus relief bill between Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerPelosi, Schumer slam Trump executive orders, call for GOP to come back to negotiating table Sunday shows preview: White House, congressional Democrats unable to breach stalemate over coronavirus relief Postal Service says it lost .2 billion over three-month period MORE (D-N.Y.), White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsPelosi, Schumer slam Trump executive orders, call for GOP to come back to negotiating table Graham says he appreciates Trump orders, but ‘would much prefer a congressional agreement’ Trump signs executive orders after coronavirus relief talks falter MORE and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinNavarro, Mnuchin clashed in front of Trump in Oval Office over TikTok: WaPo Graham says he appreciates Trump orders, but ‘would much prefer a congressional agreement’ Trump signs executive orders after coronavirus relief talks falter MORE stalled late last week. That prompted President Trump Donald John TrumpDeWine tests negative for coronavirus a second time Several GOP lawmakers express concern over Trump executive orders Beirut aftermath poses test for US aid to frustrating ally MORE to issue four executive orders, one of which lowered the unemployment benefit to $400 a week, forced states to pay 25 percent and extended it through the end of the year.

Pelosi criticized the Republicans’ proposal for offering a limited amount of funding for food and no funding for elections, among other issues. Republicans, meanwhile, blamed Democrats for refusing to compromise.

Bash counteredm “I understand that you don’t want to negotiate with me, but my question is, are Republicans right when they say you will not come off of your $600 number, you will not come off of other figures, other policy initiatives that you want?”

“No, that’s not why we’re in stalemate,” Pelosi responded. “We’re in stalemate because the Republicans have from the start never understood the gravity of the situation we are in.”

Bash then pushed, saying, “Right now, they have nothing, as you well know, because those things expired.”

“Well, what do you think they get out of a $250,000 food designation in the Republican plan? In other words, you’re acting as if there’s some great big thing they’re proposing,” Pelosi said.

Bash said, “No, I’m asking if there’s room for compromise on your end.”

“Of course there’s room for compromise, but you have to see the entire package,” Pelosi said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

