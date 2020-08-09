http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ez5gtbq6wxA/

A 26-year-old jail inmate caught a lucky break when a judge freed him earlier this year due to the coronavirus.

But now, Justin Wilson, 26, of Germantown, Maryland, is back behind bars after he allegedly stabbed a man to death during his release.

Wilson was awaiting trial on charges of theft and other crimes when a Montgomery County judge ordered him to be released in April, Fox 5 DC reported.

Then on July 23, Wilson allegedly got into a struggle with Edigio Ienzi, 63, also of Germantown. Ienzi’s relative told the police Wilson was brandishing a knife.

Ienzi later died from his stab wounds after being rushed to the hospital.

After the police conducted an investigation, they arrested Wilson on first-degree murder charges.

Wilson is not the first jailbird to recently walk free because of the coronavirus only to be arrested again on a more serious charge.

A man charged with rape and released on bond due to the coronavirus allegedly shot and killed his accuser in Virginia last week.

