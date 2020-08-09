https://trendingpolitics.com/for-children-president-trump-trolls-aoc-over-her-green-new-deal/

On Saturday while speaking in New Jersey at his golf club, President Donald Trump unloaded on Socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her “Green New Deal,” stating that it is “for children.”

“I actually say the Green New Deal is childish. It’s for children; it’s not for adults,” the President said.

“You look at what they want to do; they want to raise everybody’s taxes, everybody, and they want to do the Green New Deal, which will decimate our country and decimate – it’s ridiculous; it’s childish,” President Trump said. “I actually say the Green New Deal is childish. It’s for children; it’s not for adults. Anybody that believes in that is —I don’t know, maybe it’s politics. I don’t even think it’s good politics; they seem to think so. We’ll see how they do. But I don’t think it’s good politics and it’ll decimate our economy.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

While talking at the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant in Clyde, Ohio, the President unloaded on left-wing leaders for “inflicting a socialist takeover of the U.S. economy known as the horrendous Green New Deal.”

Check out what he stated below:

To fully restore American prosperity, we must stop the radical left-wing movement that would destroy our country. They want to impose $3 trillion of new taxes on American families. They want to ban fracking, which will demolish your state. It will demolish Ohio oil and gas jobs. They want to rejoin the disastrous Paris Climate Accord, where you’ll pay billions and billions of dollars for the privilege of getting ripped off by other countries; and inflict a socialist takeover of the U.S. economy, known as the horrendous Green New Deal. It was conceived by a young woman, AOC — AOC plus three, I say. AOC — that’s a real beauty isn’t it? She knows as much about the environment — do we have any young children here? — as that young child over there. I think he knows more. (Laughter.) And she certainly knows nothing about the economy. And if they ever had their chance, you would find that out, and it wouldn’t take very long. You know, Venezuela was a very wealthy country 20 years ago — one of the wealthiest — per capita, one of the wealthiest. Tremendous oil reserves, everything. Now they don’t have food. They don’t have water. They don’t have medicine, they don’t have anything. Same thing could happen, same or similar ideology. They also want to throw open American borders, give free taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens, defund police, abolish ICE, abolish borders — no more borders — and abolish basically the American Dream. This is Joe Biden. And does anybody really think he’s strong enough to stand up to these ruthless, vicious people? You look at — you look at Portland, you look at what’s going on in Seattle, these are the people that you’re dealing with. If I didn’t send in the troops, if I didn’t send in the great people from Homeland Security, you’d have courthouses and post offices and everything else burned down, blown up.

