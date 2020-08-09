https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/prime-minister-lebanon-announced-he-will-resign-amid-protests-following-last?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hassan Diab, the Prime Minister of Lebanon, announced on Monday that he will resign following last week’s catastrophic explosion in Beirut.

The explosion, which killed at least 160 people and injured thousands more, has invigorated a movement against Lebanon’s decaying political body. Lebanon’s ruling class, for years, has been run primarily by a handful of families who have overseen the country’s decline since the nation’s civil war that lasted a decade and a half, ending in 1990.

