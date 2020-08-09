https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/09/pure-political-theater-janice-dean-explains-how-she-was-welcome-to-testify-at-tomorrows-nursing-home-hearings-in-new-york-until-she-wasnt-welcome/

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean lost two of her in-laws to COVID-19 at two separate care facilities in New York and has since been a frequent critic of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus policies in regard to nursing homes.

On Monday, the state is having a hearing, and Dean says she was invited to testify, but apparently some people changed their minds:

I was told over a week ago I would be welcome to testify at tomorrow’s nursing home hearings in New York. A formal request was expected on Friday, but then all of a sudden I wasn’t on the list anymore. The democrats didn’t even have the decency to respond to me. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 9, 2020

State officials backpedaled? What a shocker! Dean continued:

2) The only person that emailed me back was Republican assemblyman @Byrne4NY who not only passed on his condolences, requested repeatedly to his colleagues and fellow lawmakers that I be allowed to speak as someone who lost both in-laws to COVID 19 in NY eldercare facilities. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 9, 2020

3) I can only assume the reasoning behind the sudden cancellation. I’ve never in my life been a political person, but the circumstances I’ve found myself in has given me no choice but to be a voice for the thousands who don’t have one. And I will continue to speak out. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 9, 2020

It would’ve been much easier if they let me have 5 minutes to tell my story tomorrow. These nursing home hearings are pure political theater pretending to “look” like they want answers and accountability. A fully independent, bipartisan investigation is needed now more than ever. https://t.co/yq2gYWoXUl — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 9, 2020

In fairness to Gov. Cuomo, he’s been kind of busy deciding things such as if chicken wings count as food in order to meet the state’s coronavirus requirements at restaurants/bars.

What are they afraid of? Let @JaniceDean speak! https://t.co/92DHDQXQwU — Senator Jim Tedisco (@JamesTedisco) August 10, 2020

It’s outrageous thar Democrats won’t let @JaniceDean testify at tomorrow’s #nursinghome hearing. Janice has suffered immense loss in her family and has been an outspoken advocate for all families who suffered the same pain. https://t.co/2fejX2L4wF — Candice Giove (@candicegiove) August 9, 2020

@EliseStefanik Here is the worst governor at it again. https://t.co/y01hyFgVgt — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) August 9, 2020

I am beyond disappointed. I truly believe legislators of both Democrat and Republican conferences would benefit from hearing @JaniceDean share her family’s story. Sadly, the powers that be (I presume mainly the Cuomo administration) feel otherwise. https://t.co/uKVcIOUC1l — Kevin Byrne (@Byrne4NY) August 9, 2020

It’s sad that the democratic majorities in the legislature wouldn’t let a proven and effective communicator speak for victims’ families. Why wouldn’t they? After all, she may raise awareness of @NYGovCuomo’s substantial blunder on Covid. But orange man or something I suppose. https://t.co/2bw5U2EGrH — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) August 9, 2020

The Democrats do have their “priorities.”

