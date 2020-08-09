https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/09/pure-political-theater-janice-dean-explains-how-she-was-welcome-to-testify-at-tomorrows-nursing-home-hearings-in-new-york-until-she-wasnt-welcome/

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean lost two of her in-laws to COVID-19 at two separate care facilities in New York and has since been a frequent critic of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus policies in regard to nursing homes.

On Monday, the state is having a hearing, and Dean says she was invited to testify, but apparently some people changed their minds:

State officials backpedaled? What a shocker! Dean continued:

In fairness to Gov. Cuomo, he’s been kind of busy deciding things such as if chicken wings count as food in order to meet the state’s coronavirus requirements at restaurants/bars.

The Democrats do have their “priorities.”

