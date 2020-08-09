https://www.dailywire.com/news/rioters-storm-portland-neighborhood-we-know-where-you-live-were-going-to-burn-your-building-down

Rioters stormed a neighborhood in Portland on Saturday and appeared to threaten residents that were inside a building.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who recently testified before the U.S. Senate on Antifa, tweeted out a video of the incident.

“As Antifa have taken to Portland residential areas to riot, they’ve also assaulted & intimidated residents there,” Ngo wrote. “Tonight, they threatened those who looked out the window.”

“We’re gonna burn your building down,” one person shouts.

“We know where you live,” another person shouts.

The incident came amid far-left attacks on law enforcement officials in Portland and on a police union building, which was set on fire.

The Portland Police Department said in a statement:

Around 6:00 p.m., a group began to gather at Peninsula Park located in the 700 block of North Rosa Parks Way. The group grew to a few hundred people, while listening to speakers for almost four hours. The group was peaceful and the PPB did not interact with them. Around 9:50 p.m., the group began marching to the west, in the direction of the Portland Police Association (PPA) Office located in the 1800 block of North Lombard Street. As the group marched towards the PPA office, support vehicles escorted them, illegally blocking all other vehicle traffic. The group remained peaceful at that point. By 10:30 p.m., the large group reached the PPA office. As the group approached, Portland Police began making public address announcements informing the crowd they were to not to engage in criminal activities. People within the crowd committed crimes when they erected a fence, pushed dumpsters into the street to block traffic, set a dumpster on fire, vandalized the PPA office with spray paint, and destroyed security cameras. At 11:35 p.m., people within the crowd broke the window to the PPA Office, unlawfully entered, and started a fire, committing the crimes of criminal mischief, burglary, and attempted arson. Due to the criminal activity within the crowd, PPB declared a riot and gave repeated public address announcements for the crowd to disperse. PPB restricted access to the area surrounded by North Kilpatrick to North Buffalo Streets and North Omaha to North Interstate Avenues pursuant to Portland City Code provision 14C.30.010. All people, including members of the press and legal observers were ordered to leave the area immediately by traveling to the north. Crowd members were told that failure to adhere to this order may subject them to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons. Officers from the Oregon State Police and PPB arrived in the area to disperse the crowd. They were met with a hostile crowd who began throwing glass bottles and paint balloons at them. The hostile crowd also tried to injure officers by shining green lasers into their eyes, which is a crime in Oregon. Three officers suffered injuries. Two were transported to an area hospital by police vehicle and later released. Personnel from Portland Fire and Rescue were able to gain access to the location and extinguish the fire inside the PPA Office. While officers were moving rioters they came upon areas of the street where rioters built barricades with street closure signs, picnic tables, and other types of material. Rioters on the other side of the barricade were hurling objects at officers. At that point, officers were able to get around the barricade and continue to push the rioters away from the closure area. About 300 rioters gathered at Kenton Park.

