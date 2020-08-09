https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-biden-jokes-robin-williams-gaffes

A stand-up comedy routine from Robin Williams from over a decade ago is as accurate as ever. The late comedian’s biting jokes about the presumptive Democratic nominee resurfaced following another week of Biden making gaffes.

In Williams’ 2009 HBO comedy special “Weapons of Self Destruction,” the comedic legend pokes fun of the mental lapses of then-Vice President Joe Biden.

“We still have comedy though, we still have great comedy out there. There’s always rambling Joe Biden,” Williams said in the resurfaced 30-second clip from 11 years ago. “What the f***? Joe says s*** that even people with Tourette’s go, ‘No, no. What is going on?'”

“Joe is like your uncle who is on a new drug and hasn’t got the dosage right,” Williams joked as the crowd laughed.

Robin Williams – Rambling Joe Biden



The clip garnered popularity in the past week after Biden gave two disastrous interviews.

In Biden’s recent interview with CBS News’ Errol Barnett, the former vice president asked the interviewer if he was a cocaine junkie.

Then during a virtual conference hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Biden said, “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things.”

Biden gave an apology to the black community for his questionable remarks.

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all,” Biden tweeted.

Robin Williams isn’t the only comedian questioning Biden’s cognitive abilities. Last week, stand-up comedian and podcast titan Joe Rogan joked that Biden’s presidency would be like the movie “Weekend at Bernie’s.”

“I believe that there’s also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised, winning the election, and doing so hiding,” Rogan said of Biden. “I mean, the guy’s never — he was just at a thing the other day and he forgot where he was.”

Coincidentally, Williams also had a comedy routine about President Donald Trump. In the comedy bit from 2012, Williams cracked jokes about Trump’s hair, beauty pageants, and playing “Monopoly with real f***ing buildings.”

Robin Williams on Donald Trump from 2012



