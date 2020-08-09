http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1v-w9A2cUSk/

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said President Donald Trump’s executive orders addressing the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic were “a big show,” but added that “it doesn’t do anything.”

Schumer said, “We have this huge crisis, the largest economic crisis since the depression, the greatest health crisis since the pandemic. Unfortunately, the president’s executive orders described in one word could describe paltry. The event at the country club is what Trump does, a big show but it doesn’t do anything, as the American people look at these executive orders they don’t come close to doing the job. One, what they proposed and second what’s left out. What’s proposed. On the unemployment benefit, first, the $600 a week has been very successful, it’s kept millions of people out of poverty, pumped more money into the economy, consumer spending is probably the best thing in the economy.”

He added, “Americans want to work. With 10%, 11% unemployment, you can’t find a job and people shouldn’t be given a pay cut. Second, this is an unworkable plan. Most states will take months to implement it because it’s brand new, sort of put together with cut and paste. To boot, it depletes the hurricane trust fund to defer this money to pay for this money at a time when we’re at the height of hurricane season.”

