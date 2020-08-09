https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/seattle-antifa-terrorists-burn-american-flag-harass-police-officers-assault-woman-reporter-video/

Antifa-BLM terrorists showed up to a pro-police rally in Seattle on Sunday.

Pro-police rally goers outnumbered the Antifa terrorists.

It looks like the silent majority in Seattle have had enough of their city being overrun by domestic terrorists so they showed up in droves to support the police.

WATCH:

Way more pro police folks here than fringe anti-cop activists. pic.twitter.com/le3VwIR41b — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 9, 2020

The Antifa terrorists stomped on and burned an American flag.

These are Biden supporters.

WATCH:

Seattle Antifa goons and agitators burn and stomp on an American flag. pic.twitter.com/OBIGsYUs4C — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 9, 2020

A woman and a member of the press were assaulted by Antifa militants.

The police stepped and escorted the woman away from the violent militants.

WATCH:

A woman and reporter are assaulted by Seattle Antifa goons and agitators. She put out the flag that was on fire. pic.twitter.com/rzvT4ETwwg — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 9, 2020

Antifa-BLM militants were harassing cops.

WATCH:

The Seattle Antifa goons and agitators are now harassing cops. It’s getting tense. pic.twitter.com/z8AQlTC2IM — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 9, 2020

The Seattle City Council recently proposed a resolution to abolish the entire police department and replace it with a “community-led public safety system.”

But the people of Seattle do not want the police department disbanded.

There was a huge turnout in support of the police.

Seattle Police Officer’s Guild President Kike Solan addressed the pro-police crowd.

WATCH:

Chanting “SPD” at Seattle City Hall. Huge turnout. People keep coming. pic.twitter.com/a55htOl6FA — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 9, 2020

