https://justthenews.com/government/local/seattle-city-council-approves-millions-police-budget-cuts?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

In the state of Washington the Seattle City Council on Monday approved millions of dollars in police budget cuts.

“Total initial cuts to SPD’s budget during the summer session are a down-payment for future potential reductions to the SPD budget. These reductions equate to nearly $4 million in cuts, which actualized over a year will equate to an estimated $11 million,” according to a release.

“Cut 32 officers from patrol,” is one of the multiple funding decreases listed.

Self-described socialist council member Kshama Sawant, who blasted the city’s budgetary maneuvering, which included other moves in addition to the police funding decreases, said that the police budget cuts were not nearly large enough.

“This budget fails to address the systemic racism of policing, trimming only $3 million from the bloated department’s remaining 2020 budget of $170 million just weeks after 6 of the 8 other Councilmembers publicly declared they would support defunding SPD by 50 percent, as our Peoples Budget and the Justice for George Floyd movement have demanded” Sawant said in the statement.

