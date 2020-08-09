https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/simon-cowell-americas-got-talent-back-injury/2020/08/09/id/981347

Entertainment mogul Simon Cowell underwent surgery over the weekend after he broke his back in a bicycle accident, CNN reported on Sunday.

Cowell, a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” “Britain’s Got Talent,” “American Idol,” and “The X Factor,” had the accident while testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his Malibu home, his spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman told CNN that Cowell, 60, broke his back in several spots and “was taken to hospital where they operated overnight, he’s under observation and is doing fine.”

Cowell, who has a 6-year-old son with his partner Lauren Silverman, had a previous fall in 2017. In that incident, he fell down the stairs at his home in London, according to the BBC.

Last month, he signed an agreement with Sony Music Entertainment that gave his company, Syco Entertainment, ownership of all the international versions of “The X Factor” and “Got Talent” programs.

Cowell was set to return to “America’s Got Talent” this week for the first live show airing on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Fellow judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara shared photos on Instagram of the set at “America’s Got Talent.” They pointed to the empty seat meant for Cowell, with Klum writing, “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

On her post, Vergara wrote, “We miss our boss!! Come back fast simoncowell!!”

